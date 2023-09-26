Asenso-Boakye commiserates with former Bantama MP’s familiy

Diana Mensah Politics Sep - 26 - 2023 , 07:20

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has expressed condolences to the family of former MP of the area, Daniel Okyem Aboagye, who has been reported dead.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Daniel Okyem Aboagye, the former Member of Parliament for the Bantama Constituency.

My heartfelt condolences go out to his family during this difficult time.

Daniel was not only a respected colleague but also a dear friend for many years, and his loss is deeply felt," Mr Asenso-Boakye said in a statement.

"In this moment of grief, let’s all find solace in the words of Ecclesiastes 3:1, which reminds us that 'to everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven.'

This verse serves as a reminder that life is filled with both joy and sorrow, and that we must embrace the ebb and flow of these seasons," the statement said.

"As we mourn the loss of Daniel, let us also remember the wise saying, 'Grief is the price we pay for love'.

It is a testament to the impact Daniel had on our lives, and the love we shared with him.

May his memory be a source of strength and comfort to his family, knowing that he was deeply loved and respected by many," Mr Asenso-Boakye, who is also the Minister of Works and Housing, added.

Mr Asenso-Boakye succeeded Okyem Aboagye as the MP of the area following a New Patriotic Party parliamentary primary.