54 File to contest NDC positions in Volta Region

A total of 54 persons have filed papers to contest various regional executive positions of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region
.
According to Mr Agboka-Dzegede, his achievements as the deputy treasurer had qualified him to be unopposed because of his financial ingenuity to raise GH¢1 million for the regional branch adding that he was prepared to apply the same skills to raise funds as a substantive treasurer.
Various positions
The Administrator at the Volta regional office of the NDC, Mr Emmanuel Akoto, disclosed that Miss Aku Dzifa Ativor had filed papers to contest the chairmanship position with the incumbent, Mr John Kwadjo Gyapong.
He further disclosed those in the race for the vice chairmanship position as Mr Edwin Aklorbortu, Mr Henry Ametepee, Mr Frank Adoba, Maxwell Owusu-Siaw, Mr Claver Kofi Lawson and Mr Constant Tumawu.
For the post of secretary, Mr James Gunu, Mr Manfred
Mr Akoto further revealed that Mr George Dake and Mr Siki Abibu will contest the post of organiser while Mr Courage Worlasi Danku, Mr Adorboe
He said the post of deputy treasurer would be contested among Mr Mawuli Danyo, Miss Evelyn Gaglozu and Mr Eric Agbozo while the deputy communications officer would be a contest among Mr Doe Kornyoh, Mr Edwin Amemasor, Mr Bright Kugbeadzor and Mr Stephen Tetteh Worwui.
Zonal caucus
The position of women organiser will be contested by Miss Joyce Osei Yaa, Miss Fafa Agbai, Miss Victoria
For the position of youth organiser, Mr Mathias Alagbo, Mr Prince Toseafa and Mr Egypt Kudoto had filed papers to contest the post while deputy youth organiser will have contestants such as Mr Sulemana Mumuni, Mr Kwame Ricky Asamoah, Mr Brilliant Okudzeto, Mr Boli Dziewornu, Mr Bernard Potakey, Alhaji Bellow and Mr Angelo Norkplim Agbodzie.
The zonal caucus coordinator position is to be contested by Hawa Tahiru, Mohammed Ayuba, Tanko Abubakar and Baba Salisu.