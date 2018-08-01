Graphic Online

54 File to contest NDC positions in Volta Region

BY: Tim Dzamboe
Miss Aku Dzifa Ativor — Eyes Volta NDC chairmanship
A total of 54 persons have filed papers to contest various regional executive positions of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region.

The positions of the treasurer and communications officer have been declared unopposed as it is only an industrialist, Mr Daniel Agboka-Dzegede, who filed for the post of treasurer and Mr Kafui Agbleze for the post of communications officer.

According to Mr Agboka-Dzegede, his achievements as the deputy treasurer had qualified him to be unopposed because of his financial ingenuity to raise GH¢1 million for the regional branch adding that he was prepared to apply the same skills to raise funds as a substantive treasurer.

Various positions

The Administrator at the Volta regional office of the NDC, Mr Emmanuel Akoto, disclosed that Miss Aku Dzifa Ativor had filed papers to contest the chairmanship position with the incumbent, Mr John Kwadjo Gyapong.

He further disclosed those in the race for the vice chairmanship position as Mr Edwin Aklorbortu, Mr Henry Ametepee, Mr Frank Adoba, Maxwell Owusu-Siaw, Mr Claver Kofi Lawson and Mr Constant Tumawu.


For the post of secretary, Mr James Gunu, Mr Manfred Nuku-Dei , Mr Simon Amegashie-Viglo and Mr George Loh had filed papers to contest while Mr Ege Bright Kwashie, Mr Idam Barno Johnson, Mr Mustapha Gbande Fofo and Miss May Theodora Agbenyenu had also filed to contest the post of deputy general secretary.

Mr Akoto further revealed that Mr George Dake and Mr Siki Abibu will contest the post of organiser while Mr Courage Worlasi Danku, Mr Adorboe Dominic , Mr Desmond Mensah, Mr Chester Sena Ati and Hope Nyavedzie will vie for the deputy organiser position.

He said the post of deputy treasurer would be contested among Mr Mawuli Danyo, Miss Evelyn Gaglozu and Mr Eric Agbozo while the deputy communications officer would be a contest among Mr Doe Kornyoh, Mr Edwin Amemasor, Mr Bright Kugbeadzor and Mr Stephen Tetteh Worwui.

Zonal caucus

The position of women organiser will be contested by Miss Joyce Osei Yaa, Miss Fafa Agbai, Miss Victoria Dzeklo and Miss Yvette Bridget Simpi while the deputy women organiser will be contested by Miss Aku Asika Kpene Ansah, Madam Marian Adzroe, Miss Paulina Magyam and Miss Mary Ofori Dunyame.

For the position of youth organiser, Mr Mathias Alagbo, Mr Prince Toseafa and Mr Egypt Kudoto had filed papers to contest the post while deputy youth organiser will have contestants such as Mr Sulemana Mumuni, Mr Kwame Ricky Asamoah, Mr Brilliant Okudzeto, Mr Boli Dziewornu, Mr Bernard Potakey, Alhaji Bellow and Mr Angelo Norkplim Agbodzie.

The zonal caucus coordinator position is to be contested by Hawa Tahiru, Mohammed Ayuba, Tanko Abubakar and Baba Salisu.