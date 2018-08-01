Tawiah Boateng faces stiff competition in NDC regional polls

The Eastern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Bismark Tawiah Boateng, is expected to face some stiff opposition during the regional delegates conference expected to come off on September 1,
2018 to elect new officers to run the affairs of the party .
In all, 62 people filed their nominations to contest for the various positions.
The vice chairmanship which has the highest contestants has George Mensah Akpalu, William Atamudzi, Abednego Djangman, Francis Ojabu Djaahi and Ransford Owusu Boakye.
The rest are Stella Adu Obeng, Kwaku Asamoah, Stella Ansah and Seidu Konate.
Mark-Oliver Kevor, the incumbent Regional Secretary, will battle it out with Baba Jamal Konneh, the Regional Communications Officer, for secretaryship while Stephen Kwame Sawodji and Cudjoe Adukpo go for deputy secretary.
A former district chief executive for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Kenneth Tom Budu, and Hackman Kabore have filed for the position of
Other people who have filed for various positions are:
Treasurer: Zakaria Ahmed Kwakwa, Michael Ofori Offei, Kwame Sakyi, Michael Adusei and Mohammed Abdul Aziz.
Deputy treasurer: Abdul-Rashid Ahmed, Millicent Ablakwa, Richard Larteh Obibini and Sahadatu Ibrahim.
Communications Officer: Paul Opata Bradi, Yaw Appiah Kubi , Darlas Ampomah Williams.
Deputy Communications officer: Kwabena Aduful, Percy Ofosu Anim, Michael Ofoe Anim, Prince Sulleyman and Emmanuel Opare Djan.
Women organiser: Shirley Naana Osei - Ampem and Evelyn Korang.
Deputy women organiser: Gladys Kpodo, Faustina Effah- Boadi and Salamatu Abu.
The rest of the candidates are:
Youth Organiser: Emmanuel Okai Mintah, Joshua Atta Mensah and Erasmus Koney Ali.
Deputy Youth organiser: Elijah Mawuli Addo, Richard Nyarkom Eric Kwasi Agyapong, Isaac Hamillin Batsam Samuel Danquah Amaning, Teddy Nana Yaw Addi and Ali Sidi.
Zongo Caucus Coordinator: Alhaji Tamimu Mumuni, Alhaji Baba Kankani, Aminu Issah, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim, Alhaji Issah Sani Mohammed and Abdul-Ganiyu Halidu.
Electoral Committee
Disclosing this to the Daily Graphic in Koforidua in the Eastern Region, the Secretary to the Electoral Committee, Mr Francis Annor Dompreh, said 68 people picked nomination forms but 62 were able to file at the close of nomination.
He admonished the candidates to be civil in their campaigns and refrain from mudslinging and name calling.
He said the NDC needed unity to surmount all challenges.
Observations
The forthcoming regional elections have already been tagged the new breed against the proponents of AGENDA 50 - 50 which witnessed a massive failure under the regional executive headed by Mr Tawiah Boateng during the 2016 general election.
The agenda was to maximise the total votes of the New Patriotic Party then in opposition in the Eastern Region, which happens to be the stronghold of the NPP.
The NPP obtained over 68 per cent of the popular votes as against 42 by the NDC.