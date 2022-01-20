Western Region explosion: Prez Akufo-Addo directs NADMO to provide relief to residents

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to step-up efforts to bring relief to residents of Apiate, after the town was rocked by a huge explosion on Thursday afternoon (January 20, 2022).
In a post shared on his social media pages, President Akufo-Addo said the Police, Armed Forces and NADMO are coordinating efforts to contain the aftermath of the deadly explosion that occurred around midday.
Disaster: Dozens feared dead in explosives truck blast in Western Region
President Akufo-Addo also expressed condolences to the families of the persons who lost their lives in the blast.
He posted: "I have just received a briefing on the circumstances that led to an explosion in Apiate near Bogoso, in the Western Region, resulting in the loss of lives and the destruction of properties belonging to residents. It is a truly sad, unfortunate and tragic incident, and I extend, on behalf of Government, deep condolences to the families of the deceased, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery.
"The Police, Armed Forces and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) are co-ordinating efforts to contain the situation, and I have also instructed NADMO to see to it that rapid relief is brought to residents of the town.
"Government will spare no effort to ensure a rapid return to a situation of normalcy for residents of Apiate".
Dozens are feared dead in the blast with viral videos from the scene showing dismembered bodies scattered on the road.