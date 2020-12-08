WATCH LIVE: 2020 SoNA by President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo will today [Thursday, February 20, 2020] deliver his fourth State of the Nation Address (SoNA) to Parliament.
The President's address is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution which states that “the President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation”.
Related Articles
President Akufo-Addo delivers SONA on February 20
Rawlings: Akufo-Addo's 2019 SONA 'disarming'
Why didn't Akufo-Addo talk about the falling cedi in SONA - Avedzi
The address gives the President the opportunity to account for his stewardship over the last one year and also project the plans of the government for the coming year.
Watch a livestream of President Akufo-Addo's address below;