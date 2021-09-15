WAEC reschedules WASSCE Physics, Business Management papers

The Physics and Business Management examination in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) which was scheduled for Wednesday [September 15] have been rescheduled.
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is expected to announce a new date and time the papers are to be written.
"A new date for the rescheduled papers (Physics 1 & 2 and Business Management 1 & 2) will be communicated in due course. However Automechanics 2 & 1 will be administered today, 15th September at 2pm as scheduled," WAEC stated at a press briefing on Wednesday morning.
According to WAEC, the move to reschedule the papers to ensure and safeguard the integrity of the examination.
There are suggestions the papers got leaked.
Press briefing
At a later press briefing Wednesday morning, WAEC said as a further step to safeguard the integrity of the examination, the council has instituted strict internal controls and compliance by staff to the security regulations of the council.
WAEC is also increasing inspection and monitoring at the various centers.
It named some schools, which were being monitored closely for attempts and intents to cheat.
It said evidence was being gathered to validate the claims of cheating in those schools.
They are Ejisu Senior High Technical School (SHTS) at Ejisu, Anlo-Afiadenyigba SHS, Tepa SHS, Yeji SHTS, Kings David's College at Somanya, Ideal College, Sunyani, Christ the King SHS, Obuasi, Modern SHS, Kpong, Modern SHS at Kintampo, Oyoko Methodist SHS, Klo Agogo SHS.
Some invigilators have also been stopped from providing services to WAEC and were being considered for further sanctioning.
WAEC is also scrutinising scripts at schools where cheating have been reported and the appropriate sanctions applied.
It said it was continuously monitoring rogue websites and social media in collaboration with the security agencies.
- Ejisu Senior High Technical School
- Anlo-Afiadenyigba Senior High School,
- Tepa Senior High School
- Yeji Senior High Technical School
- King David College, Somanya
- Ideal College, Sunyani
- Christ the King Senior High School, Obuasi
- Modern Senior High School, Kpong
- Modern Senior High School, Kintampo
- Oyoko Methodist Senior High School
- Klo Agogo Senior High School
more to follow...
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.