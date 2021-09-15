Ghana to host Extraordinary ECOWAS Summit on Guinea Thursday

Ghana is hosting an Extraordinary ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) Summit on Thursday, September 16, 2021 to deliberate on the coup d’état in Guinea.
About 13 Heads of State are expected to attend the Thursday meeting.
Ghana's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, at a press briefing on Wednesday, said that Guinea and Mali would not be attending the Summit since the focal point of discussion would be on the political unrest in the two countries.
The Liberian President, George Weah, arrived in Accra on Wednesday morning for the Summit.
Road traffic disruption
The Police has announced that parts of the Liberation and Independence roads in Accra will experience a temporary disruption of traffic flow on Thursday.
The roadblock is to facilitate the transportation of Heads of States and Governments of who will participate in the extraordinary session.
Areas to be affected include; the Kotoka International Airport, Opebia, Akuafo Roundabout, Afrikiko, Ako-Adjei interchange, National Theatre, Ridge Roundabout, and finally Kempinski Hotel.