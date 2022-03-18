Wa: Death toll in land dispute incident now 2 - Police

The death toll in the shooting incident over a land dispute at Wa on Thursday has risen to two, the police have told Graphic Online.
The second deceased person is Iddris Alhassan, 46, an administrative staff of the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business Integrated Studies (SDD-UBIS).
He died Friday morning (March 18, 2022) at the regional referral hospital from from the gunshot wounds he sustained from the incident.
Three others who also sustained various gunshot wounds are receiving treatment at the Wa Municipal Hospital.
They are Haruna Umar, 34, a driver, Hamza Hamid, 19, a student and Amish Umar, a driver.
According to the police, there was a land dispute between the two families, Yunusah on hand and Stephen Mane on the other-side in contention over a piece of land over the period.
Court remands Yunusah in custody
Meanwhile, the Wa Magistrate Court presided over by Mr Maxwell Titriku has remanded the suspect, Abdul Rahman Yunusah, a 61-year-old businessman into police custody, reports Graphic Online's Emmanuel Modey from Wa.
His plea was not taken and he is to re-appear on March 25, 2022.
Yunusah has been charged on two counts of murder and three counts of causing harm.
The Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) John Baidoo pleaded with the court to remand the suspect to enable them do a proper investigation of the case.
Yunusah, last Thursday was alleged to have shot from a pump action gun into a group of people at close range during a confrontation in a dispute over a parcel of land in contention between two families.
When the victims were rushed to the Wa Municipal Hospital around 1pm on Thursday, one of them, a retired lecturer of the Hilla Limann Technical University, Stephen Mane was pronounced dead on arrival.
Then in the early hours of Friday, another victim Alhassan who was on admission also died from the wounds he sustained the previous day.