Employment Minister urges cooperative managers to be diligent, transparent in dealings

The Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, has urged managers and players in the cooperative societies and credit unions in the West African region to ensure transparency and diligence in their operations as a tool for team building and collective development.
He asserted that diligence and transparency would lead to a revitalised, united and sustainable cooperatives movement for socio-economic development.
The Minister made the remarks at the fourth West African Credit Union Regional forum under the auspices of the African Confederation of Cooperative Societies and Credit Associations (ACCOUSCA) held in Accra on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Mr Baffour Awuah used the occasion to entreat members of Credit Unions and Cooperative Societies to work together to enhance the living conditions of their members as well as their communities.
He entreated the Cooperative Societies and Credit Unions in Ghana to learn from countries with cooperative success stories such as the United States of America, Canada, South Korea and Kenya.
Importance
He acknowledged the importance of Cooperatives to the employment creation agenda of government and pledged his support to the revival and development of the cooperative movement in Ghana.
The Minister further assured participants that he will continue to lead the campaign to make Cooperatives and Credit Unions in Ghana viable and sustainable.
He seized the occasion to thank members of the forum for making substantial inputs into the proposed Cooperatives Bill which would be submitted to Cabinet for consideration and later laid in Parliament to be passed into law.
The forum was under the theme: “Cooperative Business Model - Adding Value to Members in a Disruptive Environment” and hosted by the Ghana Cooperatives Credit Unions Association (CUA).
Meetings
The forum was a five-day meeting of Board members of Credit Unions and National Associations, Chief Executive Officers and Managements of Credit Unions and stakeholders within the Cooperatives and Credit Union Sectors in the West African sub region.
Participants were drawn from Ghana, Sierra Leone, Kenya and the United States of America.
Mr Ali Noor Ismail (ADE), Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Co-operatives (responsible for the State Department of Co-operatives), Kenya led the participants.