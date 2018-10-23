Volta Region: Abandoned baby retrieved from 10-ft pit latrine

The Police at Sibi in the Nkwanta-North District in the Volta Region have mounted a search for a mother who dumped her newborn baby in a pit latrine shortly after delivery
.
However, a "good Samaritan" heard its cries from inside the pit latrine and drew people's attention to it.
The timely intervention of the passerby and other members of the community saved the child from dying.
The Assembly member of the Sibi Central Electoral Area, Mr Emmanuel Triko
"It all happened on Sunday dawn [October 21, 2018] at S
"But God being so good, there are no faeces and miraculously, the baby fell in about 10-feet pit with the face facing the sky.
"A good Samaritan was going to attend the nature's call when he heard a baby crying. He drew closer to toilet building only to realise the baby was lying in the toilet pit.
"All efforts to find the culprit so far proved futile," he explained.
He added that the case was reported to the Damanko police who visited the baby and were now searching for the mother.
Mr Triko said the baby was also sent to the Sibi central clinic for checkup and medical advice.