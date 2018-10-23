Visiting Sierra Leonean President calls on Aburihene

President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on the chiefs and people of Aburi in the Eastern Region on the final day of his two-day state visit to Ghana.
Mr Bio and his entourage were welcomed with drumming, traditional dance and other cultural rites such as libation pouring as they entered the palace of the Aburihene.
The Aburihene, Otoobour Djan Kwasi II presented kente clothes and a stool as a gift to Mr Bio.
Mr Bio also planted a tree at the Aburi gardens as a symbol of his visit.
The Sierra Leonean President is in Ghana to strengthen and deepen bilateral ties and co-operation between Ghana and Sierra Leone, as well as explore other areas of co-operation, which will inure to the benefit of the two countries.
In his welcome address, the Aburihene, Otoobour Djan Kwasi II, said the visit by the Sierra Leonean leader was a testament of the strong friendship between Ghana and Sierra Leone.
He described Aburi as the home of all nationals including Sierra Leoneans.
Mr Bio thanked the chiefs and people of Aburi for the warm reception and hospitality.
“Don't be surprise if you find me here as a neighbour one day," Mr Bio said.