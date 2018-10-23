Car accident claims lives of two political activists

Two supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), lost their lives in a motor accident while following former President, John Mahama’s convoy after meeting with delegates at Goaso in the Asunafo Municipality last Sunday.
The two, Abu Salifu, 28 and Kwaku Duah, 35 were among 15 supporters of the NDC who were on board a pick-up vehicle with registration number GC 7916-12.
The driver of the vehicle has been identified as one Krataa.
The Brong Ahafo Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Stella Sedame told Graphic Online that the fatal accident occurred at Ohiatua, a village in the Asutifi South District at about 7.00 pm on Sunday.
She said the convoy of the former President’s campaign team was returning from a meeting with delegates at Goaso.
Information gathered by Graphic Online indicate that the pick-up somersaulted several times following a tyre burst.
According to Superintendent Sedame, the two who were severely injured were taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi but were pronounced dead shortly on arrival.
Reports say the others [13] who sustained injuries were rushed to various hospitals in the Brong Ahafo Region and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.
Former President Mahama is currently on a tour in the Brong Ahafo Region soliciting for the support of delegates to lead the NDC to Election 2020.
The former President has since extended his condolences to the families of two NDC supporters who lost their lives in the motor accident last Sunday.
“It is shocking to know that we lost two very enthusiastic supporters in an accident on Sunday night. They were young, vibrant and very helpful during the meeting. My prayers are with their families and friends in this very difficult time”, he said