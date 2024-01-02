Vehicles, houses vandalised in communal clash at Atwima Agogo and Atwima Twedie

Citinewsroom.com Jan - 02 - 2024 , 05:44

Several vehicles, houses, and school properties in Atwima Agogo and Atwima Twedie have been vandalised following a communal clash in the early hours of New Year.

Citinewsroom reports that according to eyewitnesses, after a misunderstanding erupted between inhabitants of the two communities on Christmas Eve, some residents of Atwima Agogo allegedly attacked their counterparts from Atwima Twedie on New Year.

This resulted in the destruction of a number of vehicles, houses, and other belongings of Twedie residents.

In retaliation, some residents of Twedie also stormed the Atwima Agogo community, where they vandalised vehicles, houses, and other belongings of the residents of Atwima Agogo and Boaso.

The early intervention of the police helped to bring the situation under control.

While residents live in fear, the clash has adversely affected transport services within the vicinity.

