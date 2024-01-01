Stay away from partisan politics - Lawrence Tetteh to clergy

Joshua Bediako Koomson Jan - 01 - 2024 , 12:11

Evangelist Lawrence Tetteh has admonished the clergy to stay away from partisan politics and come together in a united front to protect Ghana’s peace.

As the next general elections approaches, he said they should refrain from making sensitive and selfish statements which were hinged on political affiliations.

“We should remember that a lot is on us, it is what we say that our followers listen to so we should be mindful of the way we speak and make sure we bring the nation together.

"I am also admonishing all religious leaders to strive as much as possible to be peace makers and make sure that every statement they make are statements that will bring us together as a people,” he said.

National prayer rally

Rev. Lawrence Tetteh, who is also the Founder and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, said this during a national prayer rally which was held at the Old Obra Spot in Accra on New Year's eve.

The event which was on the theme “Come Let’s Pray for a Peaceful and Transparent Election,” was used to seek the face of God to curb the rising indiscipline and other ills afflicting the nation and also to call for protection against violence or chaos in the upcoming general elections.

As part of the occasion, Rev Tetteh shared free food for the gathering at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and its environs.

The clergy

“Our responsibility is that we must all be selfless, we must think of Ghana first. I pray that the clergy will remember to serve the nation and not a political party and if we can come together in a massive united front then we can pray selfless prayer and fulfill scriptures.

"We are not supposed to impress politicians, we are supposed to do the will of God, if we can do that in honesty and also with diligence then God will bless us beyond measure,” Rev Tetteh said.

Peaceful elections

While praying for peaceful elections, he urged all and sundry to remember that there was only one Ghana and that everyone had a collective responsibility to protect it.

“The youth shouldn’t be abused, our macho men shouldn’t be used and if people are used to cause chaos because of their deprived situation, they should wake up to the responsibility and the challenge that they will also answer when the nation gets doomed,” he stated.

He said the politicians also had a greater responsibility in ensuring peace prevailed in the coming elections, adding that posterity would judge them if they failed to get it right.

“They should remember that politics is not war, elections is not war and democracy is not war. We should be able to practice democracy devoid of insults. This year’s elections should be a clean, fair and transparent elections", Rev Tetteh stressed.