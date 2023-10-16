UTV entertainment show attackers convicted and fined GH¢2,400 each

Graphic.com.gh Oct - 16 - 2023 , 12:54

Some youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who stormed the studios of UTV and disrupted the live broadcast of an entertainment show have been convicted and fined GH¢2,400 each.

On Saturday October 7, 2023, the group of people who identified themselves as sympathisers or members of the New Patriotic Party stormed the premises of UTV in Accra, forced their way into the studios and disrupted a live broadcast of the United Showbiz programme.

Numbering 16, the police picked them up for invading the studios of Accra-based television station, UTV, to interrupt a live programme.

The arrest followed a complaint by the owners of UTV, Despite Media Group, and the Ministry of Information (MoI).

They were subsequently arraigned at an Achimota Magistrate Court after investigations.

They were charged with conspiracy to commit crime and rioting and they pleaded guilty to the charges.

The court therefore convicted them on their own plea and fined each person GH¢2,400.