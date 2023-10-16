Akosombo Dam spillage floods: Add health minister to Inter-ministerial Committee - GMA

The Ghana Medical Association has welcomed the formation of an Inter-ministerial Committee to address the flooding and related issues following the spillage from the Akosombo Dam.

The GMA is however concerned about the exclusion of the Minister of Health from Inter-ministerial Committee even though the Ministry of Health will play a central role in relief efforts.

In a press statement signed and issued on Monday (Oct 16, 2023) by Dr. Frank Serebour, GMA President and Dr. Richard Selormey, Ag. General Secretary of the GMA, the association called for the immediate inclusion of the Minster of Health as a matter of urgency.

This, the GMA said was to help with the provision of emergency healthcare and support, prevention of possible outbreaks of water-borne diseases, risk communication and ensuring continuity of essential health services are fundamental to a response of this nature.

"The Association is mobilizing our members, logistics and other resources to support relief efforts in the affected communities and will continue to monitor the situation," it added.

