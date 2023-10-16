Akosombo Dam spillage floods: Add health minister to Inter-ministerial Committee - GMA
GHANA MEDICAL ASSOCIATION (GMA) STATEMENT ON THE FLOODING IN COMMUNITIES INDUCED BY THE SPILLAGE FROM THE AKOSOMBO DAM
The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) is deeply concerned by the devastating flooding of many communities along the Volta River as a result of the spillage from the Akosombo Dam.
This has led to the displacement of many communities, destruction of property, loss of livelihoods and disruption of healthcare and other critical services.
The National Executive Council of the GMA expresses its deep sympathy and commiserates with the victims of this unfortunate event.
We are grateful to the Medical Doctors and other health workers rendering relief services to the people affected by this disaster.
The GMA welcomes the formation of an Inter-ministerial Committee to address the flooding and related issues.
We have noted the exclusion of the Minister of Health from this Committee even though the Ministry of Health will play a central role in relief efforts.
The provision of emergency healthcare and support, prevention of possible outbreaks of water-borne diseases, risk communication and ensuring continuity of essential health services are fundamental to a response of this nature.
We therefore call on the government to immediately include the Minster of Health as a matter of urgency.
The Association is mobilizing our members, logistics and other resources to support relief efforts in the affected communities and will continue to monitor the situation.
We appeal to Corporate Ghana, Ghanaians and other stakeholders to support ongoing efforts to rescue and resettle the many people displaced by this tragic event.
The GMA calls for better coordination between the Volta River Authority (VRA), National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and other relevant government agencies to
prevent such disasters in the future.