US Embassy in Accra to increase Non-immigrant visa fees from May 30

Kweku Zurek May - 04 - 2023 , 17:55

The United States Embassy in Accra has announced plans to increase the fees for non-immigrant visas starting from May 30, 2023.

According to the embassy, fees for business and tourist travel (B1/B2 visas), international students (F visas), exchange visitor visas (J) and other visa classes that do not require a petition will increase from $160 to $185.

For petition-based nonimmigrant categories (H, L, O, P, Q, and R), the fee will rise to $205 from $190.

The embassy explained that the increase in fees is established by the Department of State in Washington and will apply to all US embassies and consulates globally.

It added that fees for new visa applications will only be affected from May 30, 2023. Applicants who pay the visa fee before that date and schedule an interview within 365 days of payment will not be affected.

However, applicants are required to schedule an appointment within 365 days. Nonimmigrant visa fees are set based on the actual cost of providing the services, the embassy explained.

