King Charles welcome Asantehene at Buckingham Palace ahead of coronation

King Charles III welcomed the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his wife Lady Julia Osei Tutu at the Buckingham Palace today ahead of King Charles Coronation on Saturday.

The Asantehene and Lady Julia Osei Tutu are in the United Kingdom for the Coronation this weekend.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu left Kumasi on Wednesday

Photos from the meeting have been shared.

Chuckling towards the Coronation! King Charles was pictured beaming with the Asantehene as the pair laughed with each other.

The leader of the Achuar Nation of the Ecuadorian Amazon, Uyunkar Domingo Peas was also received at the Palace.