Dress-A-Kid Foundation supports Volta School For The Deaf

GraphicOnline May - 04 - 2023 , 17:41

The Dress-A-Kid Foundation (DAK), a group of volunteers, recently made a donation of food items, detergents, and other necessities to the Volta School for the Deaf and Blind - Hohoe, located in the Volta Region of Ghana.

The donation was made on Monday, May 1, 2023, and was part of the group's commitment to promoting the well-being of children, particularly those in rural areas or with special needs, throughout Ghana.

Included in the donation were bags of rice, maize, beans, gari, cooking oil, toiletries, bibles, and clothes.

The Headmistress of the Volta School for the Deaf and Blind, Madam Ophelia Kushigbor, expressed her gratitude to the group for their kind gesture, stating that the school was running low on food supplies, making the donation very timely.

Mad. Kushigbor went on to appeal for additional support for the school, as many of the students come from low-income families.

Speaking on behalf of the volunteers, Mrs. Anita Mensah expressed that the donation was just one of many ways to positively impact the community.

She added that the Dress-A-Kid Foundation has made around 30 donations since its inception in 2013 and has visited the Volta School for the Deaf twice.

Mrs. Anita Mensah also thanked WATS, a Rana Motors sister company, and SRSA (Dunlop Tyres) for supporting the donation with a Hyundai bus and other travel expenses for the volunteers from Accra to Hohoe and back.

The Dress-A-Kid Foundation is an online charity group comprised of friends who believe in the spirit of giving and has helped many children throughout the country succeed and thrive, both inside and outside of the classroom.