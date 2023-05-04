Western solutions unsustainable; use home-grown solutions to resolve economic crisis - Prof Duncan

Shirley Asiedu-Addo May - 04 - 2023 , 17:06

The President of the COA Research and Manufacturing Company Limited, Prof Samuel Duncan has called support for the development of plant and herbal based medicine to augment efforts at resolving the nation’s economic challenges

He said there was a critical need for home grown solutions to the country’s current economic challenges.

He said waiting for the western world to redeem the economy of the country was not a viable and sustainable option to efforts to resolve the nation’s economic woes.

Explore plant medicine

Prof Duncan who is also the President of the Ghana Federation of Traditional Medicine Practitioners Associations (GHAFTRAM) indicated that the country and for that matter Africa could leverage on its huge tracts of greenery and optimize its potential in plant and herbal based medicine production to change its fortunes.

“It cannot be that a country and continent that has greenery everywhere is still poor,” he stated.

He made the remarks when two institutions honoured him for his meritorious work to the development of plant and herbal medicine development and to humanity at Wosurokrom on Friday.

The two institutions are the West Africa International Press and the World Council of Apostles and Bishops.

Prof Duncan said as a country we have failed to utilize what we have to better the state of the people in the country.

Look inward

He said until the nation begun to look inward and support initiatives that would impact the economy and its people it could not come out of its economic misery.

Prof Duncan said it was unfortunate that as a country we did not believe in what we have but would accept anything from the west as good.

Potency

He observed that the potency of plant based medicines were high with little side effects compared to artificial medications saying artificial medications brought along artificial diseases.

He called for education to reorient Ghanaians called for the use of naturally produced chemicals

Commendation

The Vicar General of the World Council of Apostles and Bishops, Most Rev Prof Gordon Davies commended Prof Duncan for his contribution to humanity and towards peace in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of West African International Press, Dr Otsibu Asare also appreciated Prof Duncan for adding to plant medicine knowledge and for the sacrifices to his community.