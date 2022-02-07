Prof Mawutor Avoke reinstated as UEW Vice Chancellor

The Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has been directed to hand over to Prof Mawutor Avoke with immediate effect in accordance with last Wednesday's High Court order.
Prof Andy Ofori-Birokorang who was acting as Vice Chancellor in the absence of the substantive once has been directed by the Governing Council of the University to revert to his position as Pro-Vice Chancellor and to cooperate with Prof Avoke as he resumes office.
A letter dated February 4, signed and issued by the Chairman of the Governing Council of the University, Nana Ofori Ansah I, said, "On the authority of this letter, you are directed to hand over forthwith to Professor Mawutor Avoke, who resumes duty as substantive Vice-Chancellor following a High Court order directing his reinstatement.
As you revert to your position as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the UEW, I urge you to assist management of the University in the transition to give full effect to the said High Court order. Again, you are required to support and cooperate with the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Avoke, to achieve his vision and the goals of the University."
In another letter addressed to Prof Avoke and copied to the Office of the President, Vice-President, Chief of Staff, the Minister of Education and other management members of the university, the Governing Council of the University said, "in compliance with the order of the court, you are hereby reinstated as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba.”
It however reminded Prof Avoke that his retirement from office was September 2023.
In the meantime, the University's Governing Council is to compute Prof Avoke’s accumulated annual leave and related entitlements for him.