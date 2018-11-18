Toyota to establish centre at UG for training of engineering students

Toyota Ghana, an automobile firm, is to set up an Engineering Centre to provide hands-on training to students of the School of Engineering of the University of Ghana, Legon
.
So far, the company has committed more than $2 million to
According to the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, as part of the partnership agreement between the company and the university, Toyota Ghana would also provide a dedicated bus to be conveying students to the centre and a scholarship package worth $10,000 per year to brilliant needy students in the school.
He was speaking at the congregation of undergraduates of the College of Humanities at the university in Accra yesterday.
A total of 4,908 students are expected to graduate at various levels from the four Colleges of the university in six sessions within a period of three days.
The graduates are made up of 31 PhDs, 1,774 Masters, 3,060 undergraduates and 51
Partnerships
Prof. Owusu said the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) had also set up a $1 million Research Chair in Petroleum Geoscience.
“The Chair seeks to strengthen Petroleum Geoscience research and education in the University of Ghana to support optimal exploration, delineation and development of Ghana’s hydrocarbon resources,” he said.
The Vice Chancellor explained that such collaborations with external stakeholders in various fields of specialisation provided unique platforms for knowledge and skills sharing that were mutually beneficial.
On the university’s Endowment Fund, which was recently launched as part of its 70th anniversary, Prof. Owusu said three organisations had so far donated GH¢220,000 into the fund.
According to him, the university had also saved about GH¢2.12 million during the first semester of the 2018/2019 academic year, following the introduction of financial reforms.
Admission
On admission, Prof. Owusu said the university registered 11,216 students for programmes on all campuses of the university for the 2018/2019 academic year.
The Academic Board of the university, he said, had also approved new courses and programmes that included Executive Master of Science in Fisheries Administration and Management that were awaiting assent by the National Accreditation Board.
Advice
Prof. Owusu advised the students to be disciplined, honest and modest in their endeavours while striving for excellence in their academic work.
The Chief Executive Officer of MUSTARD Architecture, Ms Alice Asafu-Adjaye, urged the graduates to prepare themselves for opportunities that might come their way.
She also entreated them to improve on themselves in their respective fields of work, adding that “you should develop a strategy for your progress and give your best in whatever you do.”