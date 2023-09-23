This 3-storey building collapsed at Ofankor in Accra Saturday morning [VIDEO]

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Sep - 23 - 2023 , 22:01

After the downpour on Friday, the caretaker of this three-storey building still under construction and had reached the roofing level woke up on Saturday morning to discover that the pillars were sinking.

Within 30 minutes after noticing the pillars sinking, the entire structure came down.

It happened at Ofankor in Accra.

A video of the incident [attached below] was shared on social media.

A Police Situational Report (SITREP) seen by Graphic Online confirming the incident said at about 11.20 GMT on Saturday, September 23, 2023, the police received information to the effect that a storey building had collapsed at Ofankor poultry farm in Accra.

The police proceeded to the scene on fact findings and on arrival met a care taker of the house.

The caretaker told the police that at about 09.00 GMT, he woke up and found the pillars of the uncompleted three-storey building sinking slowly to the ground.

Within about 30 minutes of noticing the sinking, the whole building suddenly collapsed to the ground.

There was no casualty.

