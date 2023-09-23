Dr. Kwame Addo-Kufuor addresses claims of his wealth circulating in viral TikToks

GraphicOnline Sep - 23 - 2023 , 11:52

Dr. Kwame Addo-Kufuor, a prominent figure in Ghanaian politics and a former Member of Parliament, has responded strongly to false claims circulating on TikTok regarding his wealth.

In an official statement released through his legal representatives, Zoe, Akyea & Co. Legal Practitioners & Notaries Public, Dr. Addo-Kufuor vehemently denies the allegations and seeks to set the record straight.

The allegations, made by an anonymous individual on TikTok, assert that Dr. Addo-Kufuor is the third richest individual in Ghana with a purported net worth of US$1.2 billion.

The claims further suggest that his wealth is derived from investments in banking, farming, media, and mining.

However, Dr. Addo-Kufuor's legal team has categorically stated that these assertions are baseless and lacking any substantial evidence. They challenge the anonymous accuser to provide concrete proof of these allegations.

The statement said Dr. Addo-Kufuor's career spans both the medical field, where he served as a successful physician and lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and the political arena, where he held various significant positions, including Defence Minister and Interior Minister during President Kufuor's administration. He also served as Board Chairman of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) during President Akufo-Addo's first term.

The statement emphasizes that Dr. Addo-Kufuor's assets are transparently declared and duly recorded with the Auditor-General, refuting any claims of hidden wealth.

Furthermore, Dr. Addo-Kufuor has instructed his legal team to identify and take legal action against those responsible for disseminating these defamatory claims, with the intent to pursue a defamation suit in court.

Read the entire statement below;