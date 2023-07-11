Takoradi Port receives biggest bulk ship

Jul - 11 - 2023

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has received its first call of a Capsizes Bulk Ship at the Takoradi Port in the Western Region.

The ship, which has a Length Over All (LOA) of 240 metres and an expected departure draught of 14.71 metres was docked at the -16 metre Chart Datum (16 CD) Dry Bulk Terminal over the weekend.

This is an outcome of the massive expansion drive carried out by the port authority.

Statement

In a press statement signed by the Marketing and Public Affairs Manager of the authority, Dr Kingsley Antwi-Boasiako, it said the vessel, MV BABY HERCULES, a bauxite carrier was the biggest ever to call at the port since its construction in 1928.

With the aid of the newly installed conveyer system and automated ship loaders with 2500 metric tons loading capacity, the statement said the vessel was set to load a record 106,530 metric tons of bauxite in five days barring any inclement weather at the port.

Prior to the installation of the automated conveyer system and ship loaders at the Dry Bulk Terminal, it said the vessel, which is sailing under the flag of Panama, would have taken between 12-15 days to complete the loading of 106, 530 tons, seven to 10 days more than it would currently spend at the port.

Positive signal

The Director of the Takoradi Port, Peter Amoo-Bediako, described the ship’s call at the port as a timely accomplishment that would send positive signals to the global maritime industry about the enhanced status of the newly expanded port.

With the expansion drive at the port, he said Takoradi had repositioned itself on the global maritime market as a deeper drafted port which guaranteed ships faster turnaround times.

“The management of the GPHA in general is glad to see that the massive expansion drive we embarked on at the port is bearing good fruits and attracting larger vessels from the Capsizes vessel-family,” Mr Amoo-Bediako added.

The director assured customers doing business at the port that management was committed to providing them with efficient services that would guarantee them value for money in their business.

“The logistics chain will be continuously monitored to facilitate the provision of efficient and quality service delivery that will guarantee our customers value for money in their business through the port,” he added.

The Chief Pilot at the port, Captain Emmanuel Insaidoo, who piloted the vessel from anchorage to berth, said he was excited to see the long anticipated class of ships beginning to take berth in the port.

“It is satisfying to successfully receive the vessel to berth and we are gearing up to accommodate the Newcastle Max with lengths of up to 300m that is the length of three football fields put together,” he said.