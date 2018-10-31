Supreme Court quashes High Court ruling on UEW (UPDATED)

The Supreme Court has quashed a judgement by the Winneba High Court against the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) and the Ministry of Education (MoE).
On May 2, 2018, the Winneba High Court, presided over by Mr Justice George Atto Mills-Graves, declared the immediate past Governing Council of the UEW an illegal entity after it held that it had overstayed its tenure as stipulated by law.
The High Court, therefore, declared all the decisions of the council including appointments and awarding of certificates as “null and void.”
The legal action that culminated in the High Court’s decision was initiated by one Supi Kofi Kwayera, a former assembly member of a suburb of Winneba.
