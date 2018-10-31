Anglogold presents 4,000 books to 9 SHS

Anglogold Ashanti mining firm has presented 4,000 books worth GH¢90,000 on how to study and pass exams to nine government assisted senior high schools in its catchment area.
The beneficiary schools are the Christ the King SHS, the Obuasi Secondary Technical School, the Akrofuom SHS, the Aware Bediako SHS, the Dompoase SHS, the Jacobi SHS,the T. I. Ahmadiyah SHS, the Bodwesango SHS and the New Edubiase SHS.
The Ghana Education Service (GES) recommended book titled: Excel! a partial guide to studying and passing exams was written by Dominic K. A. deGraft Aidoo.
The Sustainability Manager of the AGA, Nana Ampofo Bekoe said the presentation was to give learners a helping hand to pass their Secondary School Certificate Examinations and gain admission to tertiary institutions of their choice.
He said it was to nurture and support the culture of learning in Adanse and Bekwai schools.
Dubbed: "Examination improvement projects," the books sought to ensure that the outcomes of examinations were greatly improved.
"A book is a dream that you hold in your hand. And today we are not only presenting 4,000 books but 4,000 dreams that you can pursue," Nana Bekoe told the students.
The United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Four is about education and it says, " ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all. "
"The first target of this SDG is to ensure that all boys and girls complete free equitable and quality primary and secondary education leading to relevant and effective learning outcomes. We believe firmly that these books will help us chart a course in the direction of this target," he said.
The Municipal Director of Education for Obuasi, Mrs Regina Teni Musah Mumuni, called for monitoring of the activities of students by both parents and teachers to keep them on track.
She expressed worry at the over reliance on phones for everything rather than books, calling for a change in focus.
The District Chief Executive for Obuasi East, Madam Faustina Amissah said the only tool for transforming lives and bridging the poverty gap was education.
She urged the students to aspire for greater academic laurels to prepare them for important positions in future.