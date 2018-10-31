Yendi Municipal Assembly approves composite budget

The Yendi Municipal Assembly in the Northern Region has approved its 2019 composite budget for the 2019 financial year.
The executive committee of the assembly approved the budget at its meeting at Yendi where all 43 assembly members approved the budget.
Hiss sessional address, the Yendi Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Hammed Abubakari Yussuf, called on service commanders to find ways of curbing armed robbery cases that were on the ascendency in the municipality.
Alhaji Hammed thanked the security agencies for their pro-action in tackling issues that would have jeopardised the peace they were currently enjoying.
He announced that the construction of a three-unit classroom block and rehabilitation of a four-seater KVIP toilet at the Faisalia Junior High School, opening and reshaping of the 3.83km road from Galbang to Sankuni, the construction of a three-unit classroom block and construction of a four- seater KVIP at the Yendi Jubilee Kindergarten.
He said in all, 16 projects were completed under DDF and under the Planting for Food and Jobs. In all, 2,222 farmers were registered under maize, rice and soya beans.
He said 2,064 were males and 158 females.
Seeds and fertiliser coupons were distributed to farmers and indicated that 525 graduates were posted for the seven modules under the Nation Builders Corps Programme.
He said over 800 gained employment at the Forestry Commission and announced that the MP for the Yendi Constituency Alhaji Mohammed Habib Tijani had also donated 2018 model Mahindra Bolero pick-up to the Yendi Ghana Education Service to help the officers in their monitoring activities.
He had also constructed semi-detached bungalows for doctors at the Yendi Municipal Hospital at Yendi.
The Presiding Member of the assembly, Mr Abu Zolge said the finances of the assembly had not been good and the earlier they found solutions to it the better.
He urged assembly members to get serious in revenue generation in the municipality and reminded them that there was a lot of revenue areas that needed to be tapped and leakages blocked.
He said the sanitation of the municipality had improved and attributed that to the hardworking staff of the Zoomlion Company Limited. — GNA