Suhumhene reinstates Benkumhene

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Jun - 01 - 2023 , 07:15

The Suhumhene, Osabarima Ayeh Kofi, has reinstated the Benkumhene of the Suhum Traditional Area, Nana Opeabre Awuah Asiedu, who was suspended in February this year.

Osabarima Kofi suspended Nana Asiedu during the first Akwasidae of the year on February 5 for disrespecting him.

At a ceremony to reinstate the sub-chief at the Suhumhene Palace last Saturday, Osabarima Kofi said Nana Asiedu had apologised for making such remarks and had promised not to repeat same.

The Suhumhene stated that in that respect, he had no other option than to accept the apology and allow him to undertake his traditional duties as a sub-chief.

Osabarima Ayeh Kofi indicated that all the necessary traditional rites had been done to signify Nana Asiedu's acceptance to continue to perform his traditional duties.

He advised Nana Asiedu to always comport himself and to respect the Suhumhene and his elders to ensure peaceful coexistence in the traditional area.

Response

In response, Nana Asiedu and his family thanked the Suhumhene for accepting his apology and reinstating him to carry out his traditional duties without any hindrance.

He gave the assurance that never again would he utter anything negative to the Suhumhene, elders and people of the town.

Nana Asiedu told the gathering that he would continue to serve the people and provide development projects for the traditional area.

"My ultimate objective for the traditional area is to bring development to the area and at the same time improve the socio-economic conditions of the people," Nana Asiedu stated.