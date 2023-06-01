Suhum Technical students plant 200 trees

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Jun - 01 - 2023 , 07:11

Students of the Suhum Senior High Technical School (SUTESCO) in the Eastern Region have planted 200 different species of tree seedlings in the school compound as part of the government’s Green Ghana initiative.

The exercise was organised and funded by ASA Savings and Loans Company Limited in collaboration with the Eastern Regional Office of the Forestry Commission, and involved tree species such as acacia, mahogany, neem, royal palm and rain tree, among others.

The event, which took place last Friday, also formed part of a nationwide tree-planting exercise being undertaken by the company to plant over 2,000 tree seedlings every year.

Speaking during the exercise, the Headmistress of SUTESCO, Elizabeth Ama Agyakwa, asked students of the school to take centre stage in tree planting.

That, she said, could only be done by educating their parents at home about the need to plant and nurture tree seedlings to preserve the ecology.

The headmistress also stated that it had become necessary to involve students in tree planting, not only to safeguard the environment but to also serve as wind-breaks to protect school buildings, especially the roofing, from falling off during rainstorms.

Theory

Mrs Agyakwa said hitherto, the students were taught tree planting theoretically, but they had to be educated on it practically by planting and nurturing the tree seedlings.

She explained that trees enabled previous generations to live longer as compared to the present generation because most of the trees had been cut down.

"Our forefathers lived longer because the trees were there but now that we are cutting them down unnecessarily, people are dying early because if the last tree dies then we are all perishing," Mrs Agyakwa stated.

Mrs Agyakwa stated that trees provided oxygen and took in carbon dioxide, all necessary for human beings.

She lauded the company for choosing the school to plant tree seedlings to provide shade for the students and at the same time create a conducive environment for studies.

Shade

The Koforidua Area Manager of ASA Savings and Loans, David Amevor, said the main purpose of carrying out the tree planting exercise in the school was because the students needed oxygen and shade at all times.

He said already they had covered the Koforidua Prisons and Suhum Senior High Technical School, and would be engaged in similar exercises, not only in the region but in the entire country.

Mr Amevor stated that the company's tree planting exercise was its corporate social responsibility to support the government's Green Ghana Project, where tree seedlings were to be planted in communities to preserve the ecology.

He advised the students to focus fully on their studies instead of engaging in activities such as illegal mining (galamsey) to get rich quickly, as such activity will destroy their future as well as the environment.

Tree species

An official from the Eastern Regional Office of the Forestry Commission, Alex Adonteng, said so far, his outfit had planted various tree species such as acacia, mahogany, neem, rain tree and royal palm.

He noted that the exercise, which was in support of the government's tree-planting initiative, was also to reduce carbon emissions.

Mr Adonteng advised the school's management to ensure that the tree seedlings planted were nurtured and added that the company would follow up to ensure that the trees were taken care of.

The school's Compound Prefect, Tayviah Raymond, expressed his appreciation to ASA Savings and Loans for the tree seedlings that were planted on the school compound because currently there are very few trees on the premises.