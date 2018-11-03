Stop publications about our marriage — Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan has for the first time responded to ongoing media discussions about his marriage with a call on media houses and members of the public to desist from misinforming the public or making comments which can be offensive to the sensibilities of his children
.
A statement signed by his lawyer, Mr Edwin Kusi Appiah, and made exclusively available to the Daily Graphic in Accra yesterday said: “Our client has noted the level of misinformation, as well as the veiled and sometimes open attempt to discredit him, his family and or his friends.
“We write for and on behalf of Mr Asamoah Gyan on matters that have come to his attention because they have been largely publicised and talked about within the media space across the country.”
Background
There has been much talk about the Ghanaian international footballer and Turkey-based Kayserispor attacker in the Ghanaian media space that he has sought
Statement
The statement said: “Our client has no interest in discussing his marriage in public, but the only correction he wishes to make on the foregoing is that the process that is ongoing at an Accra High Court is not a petition for divorce but an annulment process.”
The statement, therefore, asked the various media houses to be careful about what they published on the subject so that the children at the centre of the issue were not stressed.
It further stated that “much as our client has no interest in discussing his marriage in public, he will hold any person, media or otherwise, to strict account on any or all things that are published about him or his children which are untrue or unpalatable.
“For all those sections of the media and faceless outlets that have begun some sort of vendetta against our client and his ilk, please consider this letter as one, before action. If you feel inclined to test our client’s resolve, then prepare yourself to do as much in the court of law.”
Well-wishers
It said: “To those with good intentions and loyal fans of our clients, to persons who on their own began an effort to redeem our client’s name, our client expresses his sincere gratitude but will plead nonetheless for them to stop any publications of what is or not about our client’s marriage.”