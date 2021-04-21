State drops forgery charges against Bishop Obinim

The Kaneshie District Court has discharged the founder of International God’s Way Church (IGWC), Bishop Daniel Obinim and one other who were facing charges of forgery.
This was after the prosecution led by Detective Sergeant Richard Amoah had told the court presided by Ms Rosemond Agyiri that they wish to withdraw the charges levelled against the accused persons.
The court subsequently struck out the case as withdrawn and discharged Bishop Daniel Obinim and Kwabena Okyere who had been facing the charge in court for the past 11 months.
Innocent
Counsel for Obinim, Mr Louis Yiadom Boakye who held brief for Mr Dela Blagogee told the court that the defense had from the beginning maintained that Bishop Obinim was innocent and if the prosecution saw it fit to withdraw the case, they were not opposed to it.
Charges
Bishop Obinim and Kwabena Okyere were separately put before the Kaneshie District Court in Accra and jointly charged with publication of false news and forgery of document contrary to Section 159 (c) of 29, 1960.
The two, together with three others at large, were facing four counts of conspiracy to publish false news, conspiracy to forge other documents, publication of false news and forgery of documents.
The accused persons are alleged to have forged and published a Police Wanted Persons Form for the arrest of one Isaac Opoku, a resident of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.
Forgery
Bishop Obinim allegedly forged and published a Police Persons Wanted Form against a man in Kumasi without official endorsement, the prosecution said.
The said wanted person form bearing the details of the supposed fugitive called Isaac Opoku, according to court documents, was circulated on social media of certain individuals who are linked to Obinim including Mr Okyere.
The alleged forgery of police documents by Bishop Obinim, according to the prosecution, resulted from some GH¢51,280 he reportedly deposited in Isaac Opoku’s bank account.