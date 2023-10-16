Speaker urges political parties to build concensus on nation building

Yaa Kuffour Senyah Oct - 16 - 2023 , 00:00

Political parties have been urged to work with stakeholders to build a national development vision that will actively steer the development of the country in the long term, when they win political power.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, who gave this advice at Academic City University College in Accra last Friday, explained that most national development plans that were instituted by sitting governments were mostly partisan and based on individual visions.

He was speaking at a student engagement seminar series on the topic: Building the Next Generation of National Leaders.

He said carefully structuring a national development, which took into account all sectors needed for development, would pull all into one direction of shared goals.

“So a national development vision is critical to the forward movement of the country because we must all know where we are going to complement one another’s effort by working together in one direction,” he stated.

Leadership

Mr Bagbin explained that leadership was a skill that was built and acquired over a period of time.

Hence it was important for the youth to be aware that leadership always thrived in a democratic society.

“So at every stage of your life as leaders, sit, examine yourself and take critical decisions that would bring development to your society as a whole,” Mr Bagbin explained.

Leadership in context

The Speaker, however, cautioned the youth against leadership materials they read or built their knowledge on, as some of those materials were mostly poisonous.

That was because, he said, the leadership methods highlighted in such materials were in a completely different societal context and which did not reflect the society and the African context.

“Leadership is very wide but if care is not taken what we build our capacities on will make our leadership roles very poisonous and unbearable to our followers”, he said.

Mr Bagbin further advised the youth to make a conscious effort to always put the development of the nation ahead of their personal gains.

Seminar

The President of Academic City University College, Professor Fred McBagonluri, said the lecture was part of the institution’s annual leadership lecture series which was an attempt to expose the students to an early stage of leadership, especially in an African context.

He said these lectures from experienced mentors, such as the Speaker of Parliament, would consciously drive the youth into responsible leadership as they took up roles in society.

“So this is to generally give students real insights from practical leaders and the Speaker, over the time, has proved his worth with his immense commitment, selflessness and strides to ensure a democratic society,” Prof. McBagonluri added.