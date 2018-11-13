Saudi Arabia donates medical supplies to Ghana

BY: Dominic Moses Awiah
Mr Charles Owiredu (right) recieving documents containing the medical items from Mr Almajed (middle). With them are some offocials from the Saudi Embassy
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has donated 17 container-load of medical supplies to Ghana to support the country’s health delivery system.

 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has begun processes to clear the items which are currently at the Tema Port, for onward presentation to the Ministry of Health.

The donation was made through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief).

Presentation


At a presentation ceremony in Accra yesterday, the leader of the KSRelief Centre, Mr Hamad Abdullah Almajed, said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was committed to assisting the government of Ghana in attaining its development goals.

Over the years, he said, there had been a number of support to Ghana in the area of infrastructure and assured that the centre would continue to extend such assistance to the country.

Mr Almajed also explained that the gesture was part of efforts to strengthen existing bilateral relations between the governments of Ghana and Saudi Arabia, adding “ KSRelief Centre is ready to partner institutions in the country to deliver on their core mandates.”

Appreciation

A Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr Charles Owiredu, thanked the government of Saudi Arabia and the foundation for the gesture.

He said the items would be supplied to various healthcare facilities in the country as part of the government’s agenda to improve the sector.

According to Mr Owiredu, the KSRelief Centre had over the years, provided various assistance to the country, especially in the area of education.

“A number of young Muslim students have been sponsored by KSRelief Centre to pursue different programmes in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he added.

Mr Owiredu further appealed for support to accelerate development in the country.