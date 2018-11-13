Chinese Embassy supports GNA

BY: Philip Boateng Kessie
Mr Shi Ting Wang (2nd left), Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, presenting the items to Mr Kwaku Osei Bonsu (left), Ag. General Manager, Ghana News Agency, in Accra. Picture: NII MARTEY M. BOTCHWAY
The Chinese Embassy has presented equipment valued at GH¢50,000 to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra.

 They comprise one Cannon copy machine image runner, two Huawei matebooks, two Huawei media tablets, 13 HP desktop computers, five HP Laser Jets printing machines and 15 uninterrupted power supply (UPS) electrical appliances.

The Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Shi Ting Wang, who handed over the items at a ceremony in Accra last Thursday, said the donation was to support the GNA in its quest to provide accurate news for the public.

He said the move was also to help strengthen the friendly relations between Ghana and China, by way of ensuring a strong media landscape for effective information dissemination.


“Today, we are donating these equipment to the GNA with the hope that they improve its news gathering and editorial capability,” Mr Wang said.

Support

He said co-operation between China and Africa on the media landscape had been given a boost as plans to establish a China-Africa media cooperation network were far advanced.

Mr Wang pledged support towards resourcing Ghanaian and African journalists in the performance of their duties.

“China will continue to hold training and capacity building seminars for media officials and journalists in African countries and also promote mutual visits between Chinese and African media personnel,” he said.

Appreciation

For his part, the acting General Manager of the GNA, Mr Kwaku Osei Bonsu, expressed delight at the gesture from the Chinese Embassy.

He said the equipment had come in handy to facilitate the work of the agency and pledged that they would be put to good use.

Mr Bonsu appealled to other institutions to follow in the footsteps of the Chinese Embassy.