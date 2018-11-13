Chinese Embassy supports GNA

The Chinese Embassy has presented equipment valued at GH¢50,000 to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra.
They comprise one Cannon copy machine image runner, two Huawei
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
The Chinese Ambassador to Ghana,
He said the move was also to help strengthen the friendly relations between Ghana and China, by way of ensuring a strong media landscape for effective information dissemination.
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
“Today, we are donating
Support
He said co-operation between China and Africa on the media landscape had been given a boost as plans to establish a China-Africa media cooperation network were far advanced.
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
“China will continue to hold training and capacity building seminars for media officials and journalists in African countries and also promote mutual visits between Chinese and African media personnel,” he said.
Appreciation
For his part, the acting General Manager of the GNA,
He said the equipment had come in handy to facilitate the work of the agency and pledged that they would be put to good use.