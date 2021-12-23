Salary arrears for GES, GHS staff will be paid in January - Controller

The Controller and Accountant General's Department has disclosed the reason for the non-payment of four per cent salary arrears for some Ghana Education Service and Ghana Health Service staff.
Read the entire statement below;
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
NON-PAYMENT OF 4% SALARY ARREARS FOR SOME GES AND GHS STAFF
The last two (2) months arrears of the 4% salary increment for 2021 was expected to be paid as part of salaries for December 2021.
While this has been processed for all Public Servants on the Controller and Accountant–General’s payroll, only 40% of Ghana Education Service Staff and 20% of Ghana Health Service Staff were paid the afore-mentioned arrears.
This was due to system performance hitch that was going to unduly delay the payment of December salaries for the entire Public Servants beyond the scheduled pay date.
In consultation with relevant stakeholders, a decision was taken to truncate the processing of arrears for the 2 Institutions. This was to enable the Controller and Accountant–General pay the affected staff their basic salaries and allowances on the scheduled date. This decision was taken to avert the possibility of delaying the payment of the entire December salaries and its impact on the festive season.
The Controller and Accountant-General wishes to assure all the affected workers that their last 2 months arrears resulting from the 4% salary increase will be added to their January salary in 2022.
Any inconvenience caused by this action is very much regretted.
Thank you.
SGN.
KWASI KWANING-BOSOMPEH
CONTROLLER AND ACCOUNTANT-GENERAL