Fidelity Securities Ltd donates medical supplies to Police Hospital

Fidelity Securities Limited, a subsidiary of Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited, has donated medical supplies to the Paediatrics Department of the Police Hospital in Accra.
The supplies — made up of a CPAP machine, perfusor, X-Ray viewer, pulse oximeter, digital thermometer, paediatric ambubag, industrial nebulising machine, oxygen concentrator (5L) and oxygen flow meter — are to improve healthcare to children at the unit.
At the presentation ceremony, a Board Member of Fidelity Securities Limited, Mr Edward Opare-Donkor, said: "Fidelity Securities Limited is more than grateful to be able to fulfil our civic duty by helping to save the lives of children across the country who visit the facility. Indeed, we are committed towards supporting the government in the delivery of the best health care to the people of Ghana".
Mr Opare-Donkor noted that this was just the beginning of Fidelity Securities Limited’s relationship with the Police Hospital, and encouraged the hospital staff to continue to show selfless sacrifice to the nation.
“Fidelity Securities Limited’s support to the Police Hospital is a demonstration of its commitment towards the general well-being of Ghanaians through the company’s social impact initiatives,” he added.
Appreciation
The Medical Director of the Police Hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Dr Ebenezer Ewusi-Emmim, said: "We appreciate Fidelity Securities Limited for supporting us with these valuable medical supplies at this very critical time. We will put these supplies to good use as we encourage them and other corporate institutions to continue to support us in delivering first-class health services to the people of this country”.