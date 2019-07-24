Robbers attack Deputy Education Minister and other passengers

The Northern Regional Police has mounted a search for a group of armed robbers who robbed drivers and passengers near Sarikyikura on the Tamale-Buipe highway on Monday.
Victims of the robbery incident included the Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum who was attacked by the highway robbers.
The Deputy Minister was travelling from Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.
He escaped unhurt and drove to the Buipe Police station to report the incident.
According to the police, the robbers numbering about seven-shot into the vehicle of the Deputy Minister while taking other passengers and drivers under siege near Sarikyikura on the Tamale Buipe highway.
Five persons who sustained gunshot wounds as a result of the armed robbery attack are receiving treatment at the Tamale Teaching hospital.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Northern Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr. Mohammed Yussif Tanko said the incident happened on Monday, July 22, 2019 at about 5.30 pm.
He said the police highway patrol team was called in but the suspects managed to escape through the bush.
He said the police searched the bush extensively and could not find the robbers.
He said some of the robbery victims told the police that the suspects numbering about seven were all dressed in military-like uniforms and that they fired indiscriminately at a cargo truck which was travelling from Buipe market to Damango and resulted in injuries to five passengers who were on board.
He said the victims are receiving treatment at the Tamale Teaching hospital.
DSP Tanko appealed to the public to assist with information that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrators, adding that anybody who has information that could lead to the identification or arrest of the suspects should contact the police for necessary action on the following numbers 0299200331 or 0244506017.