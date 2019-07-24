Hajj pilgrims to depart Tamale today

The first batch of the would-be pilgrims numbering 467 is expected to depart the Tamale Airport on Wednesday (July 24) to Medina, Saudi Arabia to partake in this year’s Hajj.
About 6,000 would-be pilgrims will be airlifted from the country to Saudi Arabia to take part in the annual religious event, and about 2,800 out of the total number will be airlifted from the Tamale Airport.
The first batch of the would-be pilgrims on Wednesday gathered at the Hajj Village in Tamale to undergo departure formalities.
Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, which able-bodied Muslims are required to perform at least once in their lifetime.
Alhaji Ziblim Mohammed Kabiru, a resident of Tamale, who is one of the would-be pilgrims, told the GNA at the Hajj Village in Tamale that he was happy embarking on the journey in fulfilment of his religious obligations.
Hajia Sadia Hafsah, a would-be pilgrim from Damongo in the Savannah Region, lauded the security arrangement at the Hajj Village saying it was necessary to maintain order.
