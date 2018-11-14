Relive the Graphic Business/Stanbic Breakfast Meeting on Financing Quality Free Education in Ghana (all the audios)

On Monday, November 12, 2018, the regular Graphic Business/Stanbic Breakfast Meeting zoomed in on the topic “Financing Quality Free Education in Ghana”.
Key speakers at the Meeting were Dr Yaw Adutwum, Deputy Minister of Education; Professor Ernest Aryeetey, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana; Professor Opoku Amankwah, Director General of the Ghana Education Service; and Mr. Titi-Ofei, Principal, SOS-Herman Gmeiner International College.
Listen to all the interesting contributions that came by way of presentations, questions and responses in MP3 audios.
Welcome Address by Ransford Tetteh, Ag MD of GCGL
Welcome Address by Mr Kwamina Asomaning - Head of Corporate/Investment Banking at Stanbic
Contribution by Dr Yaw Adutwum, Deputy Minister of Education
Dr. Opoku Amankwah: Free SHS is our ship, we sail together or sink together
Israel Titi-Ofei: Free SHS funding packaging should be attractive to all beyond government
Professor Ernest Aryeetey: We better fix the quality of our education or we’re going nowhere
Dr. Opoku Amankwah: Government not averse to fee contributions
Professor Ernest Aryeetey: Government must complement, not substitute existing education financing
Why sack a child for PTA dues? It is should not happen.
Titi-Ofei: Will voluntary fund help resolve Free SHS funding gap?
Dr. Opoku Amankwah on why Free SHS not responsible poor quality
Professor Ernest Aryeetey: How to target-finance Free SHS
We all want to pay for good quality education
Questioner Eric Amponsah Boateng: Will taxes help fund Free SHS?
All the questions and responses