Relive the Graphic Business/Stanbic Breakfast Meeting on Financing Quality Free Education in Ghana (all the audios)

BY: Isaac Yeboah
(L-R) Moderator Evans Mensah of Multimedia Group Limited, Professor Opoku Amankwah, Director General of the Ghana Education Service; Mr. Israel Titi-Ofei, Principal of SOS-Herman Gmeiner International College; and Professor Ernest Aryeetey, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana.
On Monday, November 12, 2018, the regular Graphic Business/Stanbic Breakfast Meeting zoomed in on the topic “Financing Quality Free Education in Ghana”.

Key speakers at the Meeting were Dr Yaw Adutwum, Deputy Minister of Education; Professor Ernest Aryeetey, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana; Professor Opoku Amankwah, Director General of the Ghana Education Service; and Mr. Titi-Ofei, Principal, SOS-Herman Gmeiner International College.

Listen to all the interesting contributions that came by way of presentations, questions and responses in MP3 audios.

 

Welcome Address by Ransford Tetteh, Ag MD of GCGL


Welcome Address by Mr Kwamina Asomaning - Head of Corporate/Investment Banking at Stanbic

Contribution by Dr Yaw Adutwum, Deputy Minister of Education

 

Dr. Opoku Amankwah: Free SHS is our ship, we sail together or sink together

 

Israel Titi-Ofei: Free SHS funding packaging should be attractive to all beyond government

 

Professor Ernest Aryeetey: We better fix the quality of our education or we’re going nowhere

 

Dr. Opoku Amankwah: Government not averse to fee contributions

 

Professor Ernest Aryeetey: Government must complement, not substitute existing education financing

 

Why sack a child for PTA dues? It is should not happen.

 

Titi-Ofei: Will voluntary fund help resolve Free SHS funding gap?

 

Dr. Opoku Amankwah on why Free SHS not responsible poor quality

 

Professor Ernest Aryeetey: How to target-finance Free SHS

A section of participants at the Graphic Business/Stanbic Breakfast Meeting on Financing Quality Free Education in Ghana 

We all want to pay for good quality education

 

Questioner Eric Amponsah Boateng: Will taxes help fund Free SHS?

 

All the questions and responses