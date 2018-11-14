Fishers call for grassroots engagement to prepare for 2019 closed season

A fisherman from Elmina, Justice Raymond Prah, has called on the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, the Fisheries Commission and civil society organizations to step up their engagement with
fisher folk at landing beaches across the country, in order to ensure a successful closed season in 2019 .
The monthly program seeks to raise awareness amongst the general public of the importance of Ghana’s fisheries sector for national food security and income, and the challenges facing fishing communities today in a context of declining fish stocks and increasing competition in the sector.
Participants, including Papa Yaw Atobrah, Regional Director of the Fisheries Commission in the Central Region, Kofi Agbogah, Director of Hen Mpoano, discussed what marred the 2018 closed season and shared ideas on how to plan for a successful closed season next year.
He added that fishers were not against the 2018 closed season as it is in their interest for fish stocks to recover and would even embrace a three-month closure.
However, greater sensitization on the issue needs to take place so that fishers understand the reason for the closed season and are able to prepare adequately.
They also want
Director of Hen Mpoano, Kofi Agbogah, disclosed that consultations and other communication activities on the closed season started back in 2015 and called for the involvement of all stakeholders in educating and consulting with fishermen so that they understand the state of the country’s fisheries and embrace the 2019 closed season.
For his part, the Central Regional Director of the Fisheries Commission, Papa Yaw Atobrah, indicated that fisheries are a renewable natural resource that
He explained that the tuna fisheries have an annual moratorium on fishing under regional ICCAT rules, while industrial trawlers have been observing closed seasons for the past three years.