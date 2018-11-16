GYEM pushes for review of Ghana's Renewable Energy Act

The Ghana Youth Environmental Movement (
GYEM), an environment advocacy group, has called for the review and enforcement of Ghana’s Renewable Energy Act 832 (2011) so as to help promote and develop the sector .
As part of its advocacy,
The Act
The Renewable Energy Act was passed to facilitate the achievement of the goal set for renewable energy in the National Energy Policy to account for 10 per cent of total energy generation in the country by 2020.
But currently, renewable energy contributed about one per cent to the national power generation.
The Act provided the legal basis for
The constraints
However, the Coordinator of the
She mentioned the mandatory Renewable Energy Authority which needed to be established to oversee the implementation of renewable energy projects and activities in the country.
Secondly, she said the Act made provision for the establishment of a Renewable Energy Fund for the development; promotion and utilization of renewable energy resources, but that had not been implemented.
Thirdly, Ms Cobblah said the Renewable Energy Purchase Obligation (RPO) which obliged all electricity distribution utilities and bulk consumers to purchase a percentage of their electricity from renewable energy sources had also not being done yet.
The Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC), she said was yet to define and establish the percentage which was provided in the Act.
“In addition to this, a Renewable Energy Master Plan that will set clear targets for the various renewable technologies and the strategies to achieve them is currently not developed and functional”, she noted.
“For a renewable energy Independent Power Producer (IPP) to enter into the market, it has to interact with a host of regulators in the industry to facilitate license approvals, clearances and incentives where necessary,” she noted.
That, she said could easily discourage potential investors and renewable energy project developers from doing business.
She further mentioned the lack of adequate tax rebates and incentives in the industry, general lack of awareness of renewable energy technologies, and lack of research and development as some of the challenges in the sector.
The advocacy
Earlier in his welcome address, a researcher with the
He said the project seeks to address the legislative and regulatory constraints in the Act in
The project is supported by the Business Sector Advocacy Challenge (BUSAC) Fund, the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA), United State Agency for International Development (USAID), and the European Union (EU).