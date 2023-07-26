Reconsider day school system - Prof. Karikari to govt

Emmanuel Baah Jul - 26 - 2023 , 06:27

The government has been urged to reconsider the choice of location for the establishment of day schools in the country.

“What I mean is that there are certain communities where the day school system is very difficult to sustain,” the Dean of Communication Studies of the Wisconsin University in Ghana, Prof. Kwame Karikari, said.

Prof. Karikari, said this in an interview the Daily Graphic on the sidelines of the launch of the SRC Week of Banka Community SHS at Banka in the Asante Akim South District in the Ashanti Region last Saturday.

Situation

Citing the predicament of students of the Banka Community Day School, he said many of them came from distant communities to attend classes because of the lack of dormitories to accommodate them on the school premises.

Prof. Karikari, who is also the Board Chairman of the school, therefore, said efforts must be made to provide the school with dormitories not only to save students from the daily drudgery of commuting to school and back, but to also facilitate effective teaching and learning.

“There is no transportation system with which they can go to school every day, and the children are also too young to live in rented premises, especially the females.

“People get admission but after registration, they go home and never return, all because of lack of such essential accommodation facility,” he added.

Sports complex

As part of the SRC Week celebration launch, a sod was cut for the construction of a sports complex.

It is being financed by the Banka Education Development Association (BEDA), an organisation made up of natives of Banka both at home and abroad.

The President of the Ghana Table Tennis Association, Mawuko Afadzinu, presented three sets of table tennis equipment to help promote the sport in the school.

Among other dignitaries present at the event were the Queenmother of Banka, Nana Anmoa Framoh, and the Municipal Chief Executive of the area, Alexander Frimpong.