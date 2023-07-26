Ghana will deepen collaboration with Qatar — President

Donald Ato Dapatem Jul - 26 - 2023 , 06:38

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that Ghana will deepen collaboration with Qatar for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

The President said bilateral cooperation would centre on two-pronged sectors — economic and politics.

He recalled the warm reception he always received as President of Ghana on his visit to the Kingdom and commended the two countries for the bond of friendship.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking when the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Qatar Investment Authority for Africa and Asia, Sheikh Faisal Al Thani, paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday.

Diplomatic ties

Ghana in 2018, opened its embassy in the Qatari capital, Doha, after more than 30 years of “progressive’’ relations between the two countries established in 1981 through non-resident representation.

The two countries are bound by sets of signed agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoU) that regulate their relations, including an agreement on the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of financial evasion in 2007.

President Akufo-Addo (left) welcoming Eli Cohen, Israeli Foreign Minister, to the Jubilee House

It also includes agreements on the establishment of a trade and investment committee between the two countries in 2004, MoU between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries in 2004, and an agreement between the chambers of commerce of Qatar and Ghana to establish a joint business council.

Exchanging mutual visits between the two countries also confirms the intention to promote relations and also develop them to higher levels in the interest of the countries and their people.

Israeli Foreign Minister

In a related development, the Israeli Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, also paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House yesterday where the President called on Israel to support the country in the processing and management of its water resources.

He said the country was interested in tapping Israel’s expertise and technology in the processing and management of water, adding, “I am very sure that companies with expertise in that area could help Ghana secure its water resources”.

President Akufo-Addo also said that there was a lot the country could learn from Israel such as

technological advancement in cyber security and the formula for harnessing water for productive purposes.

On an Africa-Israel forum, where Africa countries would gather in Israel in December for a meeting, he said many African leaders were having difficulty with such meetings.

The President said in line with that, the African Union had devised a formula for such gatherings.

Purpos

Mr Cohen said his visit to Ghana was the first bilateral meeting he had had in Africa, an indication of how important the relations between the two nations were.

He said the visit was also to strengthen the already cordial relations between the two countries, especially in the areas of health, cyber security and agriculture.

In line with that, Mr Cohen said he was leading a business delegation of people with an agriculture, cyber security and infrastructure background, among others.

He commended Ghana’s role in international peace and security, including sending about 1,000 Ghanaian peacekeepers to Lebanon.