Rainstorm displaces Damongo SHS students

More than 60 boarding students of the Damongo Senior High School (SHS) in the Savannah Region were displaced after a severe rainstorm had destroyed parts of their dormitories last Thursday.
The strong wind that accompanied the rain, which lasted about an hour, ripped off the roof of the male dormitory and also destroyed some belongings of the students.
However, no human casualty was recorded.
When the Daily Graphic went to the scene last Saturday, it observed that the affected dormitory had been completely evacuated and students were putting up with their mates in the unaffected dormitories, leading to crowding.
Others were also sleeping on the corridors of the unaffected dormitories due to inadequate space in the existing facilities.
Challenge
The Headmistress of the school, Mercy Ewuntomah, told the Daily Graphic that the extent of damage was devastating and needed urgent attention.
"The situation is very serious because the fresh students are supposed to report by Monday, so if nothing is done about the situation as urgent response, it will be very difficult for us to accommodate them," she said.
Ms Ewuntomah appealed to NADMO and other organisations to, as a matter of urgency, go to the aid of the school to help fix the building.
When contacted, the Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Adam Bavug, said his outfit had visited the school to assess the situation to determine how the issue would be resolved.
He gave an assurance that NADMO would do its best to get the problem resolved to allow for calm as well as enable the school to receive its form one students.
Mr Bavug indicated that the dormitory at the Damango SHS was not the only building affected, as some houses at Attributo, a suburb of Damongo, also had their roofs ripped off by the rainstorm.