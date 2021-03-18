PWDs in West Akyem receive training in entrepreneurship

The West Akyem Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region has organised a day’s training workshop at Asamankese for 160 persons with disability (PWDs).
The workshop was held to build the business capacity of the participants and to also enlighten them on the Coronavirus disease.
It was organised by the municipal assembly in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI).
Topics discussed included financial management, poverty reduction, business monitoring, records keeping, business growth and sustainability, and symptoms and prevention of COVID-19.
MCE’s opening address
The workshop was opened last Monday by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for West Akyem, Mr Seth Oduro-Boadu. He advised the participants to put what they were taught into practice to enhance their businesses and also keep them from contracting the COVID-19.
He said being disabled did not mean they were incapable of anything. He, therefore, encouraged them to strive to develop their innate aptitudes and skills to earn a decent living for themselves.
Aim of workshop
An officer of Nabson Consult, Mr Muhammed Nnabaale Iddrisu, led the discussions. The workshop was held with the ultimate aim to eradicate or reduce poverty to the barest minimum among the PWDs in the municipality.
He urged the participants not to have many businesses going at the same time as they would be overburdened. Instead, he said, it was more profitable if they concentrated on a few lines of work that showed promise and which they were capable of managing effectively.
He advised the PWDS to make sure they had sufficient funds to sustain their business, and not to give credit gratuitously since doing so could collapse their businesses.
Mr Iddrisu counselled them to have clear business plans that detailed how they would finance their businesses, and to also keep up-to-date accounting records.
BAC Director
The Municipal Director of the Business Advisory Centre (BAC), Ms Bernice Nyarko, schooled the participants on the workings of the NBSSI and how loans are sourced from it. She later presented business start-up kits to the PWDs.
She also coached the participants on entrepreneurship and characteristics of an entrepreneur and the advantages and disadvantages of being an entrepreneur.
Ms Nyarko encouraged the PWDs, in their own interest, to register their businesses with the NBSSI and with the Registrar General’s Department.
COVID-19 safety protocols
The Director of Health in the West Akyem Municipality, Dr Samuel Boateng, urged residents in the municipality, including PWDs, to strictly observe the COVID-19 safety and preventive protocols.
He said the municipality had recorded 97 positive cases of COVID-19, adding that 28 cases and one death were recorded between January and March this year.
He dispelled rumours that the COVID-19 vaccines were dangerous, and urged people in the municipality to take the vaccination when it was their turn to do so.