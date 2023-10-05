Prudential Bank supports Ghana Teacher Prize with pickup vehicle

Daily Graphic Oct - 05 - 2023 , 05:59

The Prudential Bank Limited (PBL), has presented a Nissan Navara Pick-up truck worth over GHc500,000 to the National Teaching Council (NTC) in Accra.

The presentation was in fulfillment of the bank’s commitment to the Ghana Teacher Prize (GTP), formerly the National Best Teacher Award ceremony scheduled for today, in the Western Region.

The bank has been sponsoring the first runner-up award category of the GTP for the past four years and the recent one was the fifth.

Presentation

Presenting the vehicle to the NTC, the Managing Director of the Prudential Bank, Bernard Appiah Gyebi said the move formed part of their social responsibility obligations, as well as support the government to provide quality education through the motivation of teachers.

“During the launch, we pledged to provide the vehicle for the awards and we are excited to be part of this year’s event once again,” he stated.

He said the bank was honoured to partner the Ministry of Education, the NTC, the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the GTP brand to motivate teachers.

He commended teachers for their resilience and determination in ensuring that the education of future leaders continued to evolve despite the numerous challenges.

Commitment

As a forward-looking indigenous bank, he said it remained committed to ensuring that teachers gained the recognition they deserved.

Receiving the vehicle, the Registrar at the NTC, Dr Christian Addai-Poku commended the bank for its support over the years.

“The Prudential Bank, over the years, has been very supportive and we appreciate their support once again towards the upcoming ceremony,” he stated.’

He added that the awards served as a platform to appreciate teachers for their hard work and commitment towards impacting knowledge and transforming lives of young people across the country.

“With this kind of support, our aim of rewarding hardworking teachers in the country would be achieved,” he stated.

The 2023 edition of the GTP would be held on the theme: “The Teachers We Need for the Education We Want: The Global Imperative to Reverse the Teacher Shortage.”