2021 census provisional results to be released Wednesday

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) will release the provisional results of the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) on Wednesday, September 22.
The release of the report is an important milestone in the 2021 PHC dissemination strategy that aims to promote wide usage of census data for research, policy and planning and share lessons learned from the implementation process with national and international partners.
The Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who made this known in a press statement dated September 20 encouraged all stakeholders participate explaining that the results release is a "major matter of national interest."
A census is a priority development activity that generates updated demographic, economic and housing data o guide policy and planning and monitor progress towards development goals including the Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development Policies.
The 2021 PHC is Ghana's first duly digital census and the first census in an African country to be conducted successfully during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The provisional results highlight findings from the 2021 PHC Preliminary Report which focuses on population size and sex composition, population density, and structures by region.
The Preliminary Report, which is the first of several census data products to be released over the next two years.