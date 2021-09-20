Charges against Rev. Owusu Bempah, four others to be amended

The charges and facts against Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministries International, and the four others is to be amended by the prosecution.
The prosecution told the Accra Circuit Court where the case is being heard when it came up on Monday, September 20.
The Ghana News Agency (GNA) reports that Police Chief Inspector Simon Terkpetey prayed the Accra Circuit Court to give the police a week to do the amendment.
Defence counsel, Mr Gary Nimako Marfo, prayed the court to adjourn the matter to October 25 as the accused was on bail.
The presiding judge, Mrs Afia Owusuaa Appiah, said the business of the next sitting would determine how long the adjournment will take.
The court said since the prosecution wanted to amend the charges and fact sheet, the October 25 date was too long.
It said since the plea of the accused persons had to be retaken, "we will have to take a shorter date."
The Court therefore adjourned the matter to October 5, 2021.
