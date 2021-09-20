Government set to begin "Okada for Car' initiative

The Government says it has acquired mini vehicles to be used for the promised 'Okada for Car' initiative.
The governing New Patriotic Party promised to offer commercial motorbike operators, popularly called 'Okada' riders a better and safer alternative should it win a second term.
The initiative was announced by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the build up to the 2020 elections.
In the ensuing 'Okada' debate, the opposition National Democratic Congress promised to train and legalise the operations of Okada if elected back to power.
The NPP however, announced its plans to provide the Okada riders with what it called "a better and safer alternative," by providing them opportunities to own vehicles in a special, flexible payment plans.
Government says it has now taken the big step towards fulfilling the promise by acquiring hundreds of mini vehicles to start with the first phase of the 'Okada for Car' initiative.
Okada riders interested in owning one of the vehicles will be registered and then hand over their motorbikes in exchange for the vehicles.
Government will then register the vehicle in the driver’s name, while the driver pays in flexible instalment terms, the difference in value between the motorbike and the vehicle.
Government sources have revealed that only okada motorbikes which are registered with the DVLA will be eligible to swap their motorbikes for the vehicles.
Also, the National Identification Card will play a key role in the entire process, as it will be a key requirement.